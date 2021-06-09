Pa. State Republicans say election reforms, Democrats say voter suppression, Wolf ready to veto

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican lawmakers are about to unveil what they call election reforms. Democrats call it voter suppression and Governor Wolf made it clear today what he will not accept.

Call this Governor Wolf’s pre-emptive strike against Republican plans to change voting laws. “Not only will I veto any legislative efforts to roll back freedoms Pennsylvanian’s right now have, I will continue to push for changes that expand our access to the polls,” Wolf said.

But Republicans will push right back. A majority of their constituents question the November outcome. They want more “integrity in the process”.

“Look at Philadelphia on election night. When they closed the windows and wouldn’t let observers in,” State Rep. Rob Kauffman (R) said. “We as Americans have the ability to inspect and watch our elections happen that’s what we plan to do.”

But Democrats call that Trump supporter sour grapes. “How did every member of the House win and somehow the president’s election was stolen? It doesn’t make any sense. I’m not gonna stand by and let voters be silenced,” House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton (D) said.

House GOP Chairman Seth Grove is set to release an election overhaul bill. He says he wants to make it easier to vote but harder to cheat. That’s plain language but Democrats see a darker agenda. “There are always reasons and excuses for why we want to disenfranchise people that look like me and we can’t allow that to happen,” State Senator Sharif Street (D) said.

“What they’re calling security is really voter suppression. In a partisan way, it’s very selective in who trying to keep away from the polls. That’s not how Democracy works,” Wolf said.

What’s unclear is whether election reform that everyone agrees with like pre-canvassing gets caught up as the other issues are ironed out.