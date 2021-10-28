Pa. State Senate passes bill to stop banning of new natural gas hookups

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The freedom to choose your power source. That was the topic in the state senate on Thursday.

The state senate passed a bill that prevents municipalities from banning new natural gas hookups. It’s in a response to communities and other states that are considering all-electric building codes. Supporters say curbing fossil fuels helps fight climate change.

But, the bill bans any restrictions on using any energy source including natural gas and oil. Six Senate Democrats joined all Senate Republicans approving the bill which now heads to the state house.