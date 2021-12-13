Pa. Supreme Court puts school masking back in the hands of local districts, parents react

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Friday, Dec. 10, that Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam’s school mask mandate is no good, leaving the decision in the hands of local school districts.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

But – will that decision to give that power to the Boards of Education help or hurt communities?

I guess that moves us closer to a final answer on getting things resolved because they can’t hide behind the state anymore but I also think it is going to increase the division. Chris Jackson, Shippensburg Parent

Chris Jackson, a father of 3 students attending Shippensburg area schools, says the Supreme Court’s decision shows there is no court support for the mandate therefore, there should not be one. He wants to see it in the hands of the parent.

“My kids might wear masks if the spread is happening, but that’s MY choice,” Jackson said.

Shippensburg Area School District is not budging on its decision to keep the mask mandate place like others including Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley. Other districts threw out their mandates already, including most in Franklin County.

We reached out to Shippensburg Area Schools regarding their decision, we have yet to hear back.