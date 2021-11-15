Pa. to get billions for roads, bridges, public transport from infrastructure package

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, President Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package into law. Pennsylvania stands to get billions in funding from the legislation.

According to Senator Bob Casey’s office, our state will get:

$12.9 billion for highways & bridges

$2.8 billion for public transportation

$1.4 billion for clean drinking water

$171 million for electric vehicles

$100 million for broadband internet

“As the construction folks always say, get some dirt flying so we can start these projects,” Casey said. “You have to invest in order to grow. You have to invest to be safe. You have to invest to create jobs.”

The legislation was passed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Sen. Casey.

“So much about the life of a family, the life of a business and the commerce and the dynamism of our state’s economy will be enhanced,” Casey said.

Steve Deck, executive director for the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission, works on infrastructure for Perry, Dauphin, and Cumberland counties. He says this money matters for the Midstate.

“It’s going to make a lot of differences to people that while you don’t think about it normally it’s going to really affect your daily life,” Deck said.

Infrastructure hasn’t gotten a boost this big in decades.

“Municipalities and the state have been short on being able to maintain infrastructure for a long time. This will do maintenance. This will do needed improvements. A whole range of things,” Deck said.

To get the federal money states have to match a portion of it, PennDOT press secretary Alexis Campbell explains. The agency estimates our state will have to come up with a billion extra dollars to do that.

“These new federal dollars are going to be really helpful, but we need state solutions as well to help us to really get the investment into our networks that we really need,” Campbell said.

She’s excited about the improvements but warns Pennsylvanians won’t see them right away.

“You’re not going to immediately see shovels on the ground. And of course, we’re headed into winter and all of what that entails,” Campbell said.

Now that the infrastructure package is law, Democratic lawmakers are working on the Build Back Better Bill. Senator Casey says he is confident that will be passed as well.