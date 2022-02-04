Panel nears final vote on Pennsylvania legislative districts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Democratic leader of the Pennsylvania Senate says minor changes have been made to the preliminary redistricting maps that were approved by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission in December.

Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa said on Friday, hours ahead of a final vote, that the alterations amount to modest tweaks. The details of those changes haven’t been made public.

House Republican Leader Kerry Benninghoff plans to offer an amendment, then the five-person commission will consider the full plan with the House and Senate maps together. The decision about new congressional maps for Pennsylvania is a separate process that’s now in the hands of the state Supreme Court.

Benninghoff released his own map that he says is fairer, has fewer splits and is more responsive to minority voters.

He’ll introduce it at the meeting Friday, though it’s unlikely to pass. He made clear he’ll be a no-vote on the commission’s final map.

“The final map, in my opinion, lessens rural voices. The final map strengthens the role of political insiders, and determining who legislators are. Thereby, lessening the voice of the people,” Benninghoff said.

Once approved there’s a 30-day window for the public to submit objections. They’d then go to the Supreme Court, which is 5-2 leaning Democrat.