Pennsylvania Health Care Association to testify over state’s ‘unattainable’ nursing homes regulations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In July, the state made what it called a historic announcement about new regulations designed to protect patients at skilled nursing facilities across Pennsylvania, but not everyone is on board with the proposed regulations.

The Pennsylvania Health Care Association says the regulations are unattainable and plans to make that clear in a hearing at the Capitol.

The state wants homes to provide over an hour more direct care to patients than they’re required to right now. The new regulations would require each nursing home resident to get a little over four hours of direct care every day, up from 2.7 hours now. According to the Department of Health, the current skilled nursing facility regulations haven’t been updated since 1999.

Pennsylvania Health Care Association says to meet the regulations, nursing homes will need to hire an additional 7,000 direct care workers, something the association says does not exist right now due to staffing shortages.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association (PHCA), will testify before the Senate Aging & Youth and Health & Human Services Committees to share concerns and answer questions regarding the Department of Health’s newly-proposed minimum staffing regulation for nursing homes.