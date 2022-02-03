Pennsylvania officials anxiously await for new maps ahead of Friday’s vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania elected officials are waiting anxiously for new maps that define their districts. The state Supreme Court will decide the congressional maps.

On Friday, Feb. 4, the Legislative Reapportionment Commission will vote on maps for Pennsylvania’s House and Senate. However, if challenged, those maps could also end up in the state Supreme Court.

The map-making process was supposed to be different this year with promises of more public input and transparency, but it appears courts will once again draw the lines, which is a major disappointment to advocates who encouraged the public to participate.

“Here we are the day after Groundhog Day and we seem to have simply repeated the frustrating trajectory that we’ve been on in the past,” said David Thornburgh, Draw the Lines PA.

After the state House and Senate maps are approved, the public has 30 days to file objections directly with the state Supreme Court.