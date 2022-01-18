Pennsylvania redistricting and reapportionment coming down to the wire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Time is running out for lawmakers to come up with new maps for our congressional and state legislative districts. Instead of getting closer to a consensus, more potential maps seem to be springing up every day.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The courts want congressional maps by Monday, Jan. 24. The State House passed this map last week and the Senate is expected to move that out of committee on Tuesday, Jan. 18. But it is not that clean and easy as the Senate could tweak that map prior to passing it.

Senate President Pro Temp Jake Corman shared with abc27 Denni Owns that they will also negotiate with Governor Tom Wolf, who just released maps he would find acceptable this past weekend.

Maps need to pass both chambers and be signed by the governor. Corman insists that can still happen, but when asked how likely it is that they just end up being drawn in the court, he said it is very likely.

Could the May primary be delayed if the maps don’t make the deadline? Corman says it is more likely there would push the filing date for the primary into April but will do everything they can to keep the primary on May 17.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.