PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican Pennsylvania State Rep. Sue Helm has announced she is retiring from the House of Representatives.

Helm has represented Dauphin and Lebanon counties for 16 years. She is also the chairwoman of the House Gaming Oversight Committee.

“Providing my neighbors with a strong voice in the state Capitol and here in the district was always my No. 1 priority. I will always cherish the relationships I’ve made and appreciate the trust given to me by my constituents,” Helm said in a press release from her office.

Helm’s last day in office is Nov. 30.