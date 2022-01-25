Pennsylvania Senators introduce abortion ban bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican State Senators in Pennsylvania have introduced a constitutional amendment that would ban the practice and funding of abortions in the Keystone State.

Senate Bill 956 was introduced by Senators Judy Ward, Kristin Phillips-Hill, Scott Martin, John Gordner, Chris Gebhard, Patrick Stefano, and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward.

The proposed legislation would amend Article I of the state constitution, the declaration of rights, to “protect the life of every unborn child from conception to birth.” The legislation also bans taxpayer funding for abortions.

A proposed constitutional amendment would be proposed as a separate ballot question in an upcoming election.

Should the Pennsylvania constitution be amended to say the following? “The policy of Pennsylvania is to protect the life of every unborn child from conception to birth, to the extent permitted by the Federal Constitution. Nothing in this Constitution grants or secures any right relating to

abortion or the public funding thereof. Nothing in this Constitution requires taxpayer funding of abortion.”

The full text can be read below.

The Pennsylvania state constitution has been amended nearly 50 times, most recently in 2021.

The proposed amendment comes nearly two months since a conservative majority of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court indicated openness to dramatic new restrictions on abortion.

The Supreme Court is considering a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. If the law is upheld, anti-abortion activists said much of the attention would shift to Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Kansas. These are states with Republican legislatures but Democrats in the governorship, each of whom is up for election in November.

If the Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade ruling that women have a constitutional right to an abortion, governors in Michigan and Wisconsin would be powerless to overturn restrictions in their states that were already in place before the 1973 decision.

