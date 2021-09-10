President Biden approves Gov. Wolf’s request for major disaster after Ida damages

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf says President Joe Biden approved his request to declare a major disaster in the state after the remnants of Ida caused massive flooding and damage.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“Pennsylvanians continue to recover from this deadly storm, which is why my administration made it a top priority to quickly seek federal assistance,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m grateful our president has responded swiftly, and the federal government worked with state and local officials to conduct damage assessments and determined that Pennsylvanians are deserving of this critical federal aid. Pennsylvanians will now have opportunities to receive financial assistance, which will go a long way toward replacing and restoring their property.”

With the order, coming through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), funding and other services will be made available to eligible people and households through Individual Assistance and impacted communities through the Hazard Mitigation Grant.

“I want to thank FEMA for working closely with our staff and local officials to quickly assess damages in hard-hit communities and approve Pennsylvania for federal relief,” Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield said. “I urge everyone affected by this historic storm to continue to document all damages and costs incurred with cleanup so that you’re ready to apply for and receive financial support.”

This major disaster declaration for Individual Assistance applies to Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia and York counties, and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program will help all 67 Pa. counties.

PEMA will work with FEMA soon to organize and open Disaster Recovery Centers in impacted communities, as well as help those affected with documentation and getting recovery help.