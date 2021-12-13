Proposed bill to limit terms of Pa. justices and judges passes out of House committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A proposed bill that would limit the terms of justices and judges serving on state appellate courts passed out of the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, Dec. 13. The bill must now pass in identical form in each of two consecutive legislative sessions before it goes before voters.

The bill sponsored by State Representative Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon) would amend the state’s Constitution to limit justices of the Pa. Supreme Court to two terms or a total of 20 years on the bench.

“This amendment would put more power in the hands of the citizens of this Commonwealth by enabling voters to decide whether or not to limit the terms of our judges and justices. No jurist should be able to hold office indefinitely and 20 years is long enough,” Rep. Ryan said.

According to the press release, currently serving justices who have exceeded the new limit would be allowed to complete their current term.

Before being passed by the committee, the proposed bill was amended to apply the same limits to Commonwealth Court and Superior Court judges.