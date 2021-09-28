Proposed mask opt-out bill passes in Pa. Senate Education Committee, heads for full Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While students and school administrators continue to be caught in the middle of ongoing mask debates, the Senate Education Committee approved a proposed plan on Tuesday, Sept. 28, that will give parents/legal guardians control of masking decisions in schools.

“This legislation will empower parents to make the best decision that considers the personalized needs of their unique child,” Senator Doug Mastriano (R-33), a sponsor of Senate Bill 846, said.

According to Mastriano and Judy Ward (R-30), sponsor of Senate Bill 846, the proposed bill would allow parents or legal guardians to opt their child out of wearing a face covering or mask despite the mandate imposed by the state Secretary of Health or school board.

Plus, the release says the plan must also state that a child who has opted out of the mask will not be subject to any harassment or discriminatory treatment.

“Parents know what their children are going through and can decide whether a mask is necessary for their children’s health and success in school. Passage of this bill will give rights back to the parents and legal guardians to do what they know is best for their children,” Ward said.

The proposed bill will now move to full Senate for consideration.