Proposed Pa. congressional district map approved by House, moves on to Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania House has advanced a congressional district map for the first time in the state’s history on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The map, which was approved in House Bill 2146, now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Leaving the House approved, the map, designed by Lehigh Valley resident Amanda Holt, remains largely identical to the originally submitted plan. The only adjustments made to the map came from recommendations made by citizens, which were primary concerns regarding communities of interest and an increased minority representation in Philadelphia.

“Today, in a historic vote, a true citizen’s map was approved by the House of Representatives,” said State Presentative Seth Grove (R-York). “Now, we are one step closer to having congressional districts drawn by the people, not by politicians.”

The map was one of 19 verified statewide maps submitted to the committee through the redistricting website. Residents were then able to identify their communities of interest and comment on the proposed plans. To see more on redistricting, visit the website by clicking here.