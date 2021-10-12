Proposed voting reform legislation to consider needs and wants of Pa. county commissioners

(WHTM) — New legislation to reform Pennsylvania voting laws will consider the needs and wants of county commissioners. State Rep. Scott Conklin (D – Centre County) says his bill would allow pre-canvassing of ballots to begin three weeks before election day, rather than the morning of, to speed up ballot counting.

The Centre County Democrat says he worked with county commissioners, who say no one else is asking them about improving the system.

“This is legislation that Republicans and Democrats alike can agree to. This is a piece of legislation that will make it safer, easier,” Rep. Conklin said.

Conklin’s bill would also allow for early voting, establish a permanent Vote by Mail list, and create a voter fraud hotline.