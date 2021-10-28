Ralliers at state capitol make their voices heard when it comes to Pa. redistricting process

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As maps are being drawn to determine our state’s political future, advocates want a say.

They collected hundreds of suggestions for redistricting and now they want the committee that’s drawing Pennsylvania’s new legislative maps to use them. The advocates rallied on the capitol steps on Thursday. They say this process is important to them because the lines that make up our districts will determine who our state lawmakers are.

“Because we think it is important to have policies and a government that is actually representative of each and every community and give each community the opportunity to thrive,” Executive Director of Pennsylvania Voice, Salewa Ogunmefun said.

She also says people of color make up most of the state’s growth but are under-represented in the political process.