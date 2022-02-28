HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — York County State Rep. Seth Grove (R) says he will introduce a bill to increase natural gas drilling and distribution in Pennsylvania.

Grove has supported expanding gas drilling for years. saying it would create jobs and reduce energy costs. Now, he says more gas drilling in Pennsylvania will help reduce the nation’s reliance on Russian natural gas.

Grove’s bill would also end Pennsylvania’s participation in the regional greenhouse gas initiative, an effort to charge power plants for its carbon emissions.