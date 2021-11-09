Republicans propose constitutional amendment limiting executive power

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican state lawmakers are proposing a constitutional amendment trying to limit the power of governors. It would require legislative approval for an executive order.

They say the number of executive orders out of the Wolf administration is higher than the prior four administrations.

“Unchecked unilateral executive orders are not the appropriate way to govern in a civil society because it strips the people of their voice and moves the decision making into the hands of a single person,” state Sen. Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster County) said.

The Wolf administration points out it is governing during a pandemic that requires mandates. It also says, “These constitutional amendments are a naked power grab by Republicans in the General Assembly, and would completely upend the separation of powers that has guided the commonwealth for its entire history.”