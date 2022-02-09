Republicans question whether more money for schools means better results by students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf has delivered more money to education each and every year he has been in office and wants to push a whole lot more into schools this year. But, Republicans in the legislature wonder if all that extra cash leads to better results in class.

“It’s true I have proposed a big historic increase in education funding,” Gov. Wolf said. He went back to school in Erie to tout his budge request for an extra $2 billion for education.

“Because that’s what actually makes Pennsylvania more prosperous,” he added.

Gov. Wolf wants more on top of the combined $23.5 billion in federal aid state tax dollars spent on school this fiscal year, but is it money well spent?

“Yes we’ve invested more money in education, but yet there has to be a level of accountability with the schools and a level of performance that comes with that,” said State Representative Bryan Cutler (R), speaker of the house.

The GOP points to a report from the Independent Fiscal Office that shows student outcomes did not improve year over year despite an increase in funding.

“We as policy makers need to take that and say, ‘Ok wait a second, a blank check to education may not be the best benefit,'” said State Representative Torren Ecker (R), Adams/Cumberland Counties.

“That’s preposterous. I gotta tell you it’s actually silly,” said State Representative Matt Bradford (D), chair of the appropriations committee.

Democrats like Bradford argue more money for things like full day kindergarten, small class sizes and teacher support help students.

“Especially those kids from a challenged environment, this is a nonsensical argument that they should be embarrassed to put forward,” Rep. Bradford said.

Democrats also points to a report that shows schools with the highest funding gaps also had the highest achievement gaps.

But also embarrassing, Republicans says, is that PSSA test scores have not been publicly released by the Department of Education since 2019/2020. “We have no actual public data to show how far behind our students are,” Rep. Cutler said.

“If they think more money equals better test scores or better education, I would think he would want those scores to be out there if they are bad so we can address those issues,” Rep. Ecker said.

There is a big budget fight brewing, but what seems clear is there will be more money for schools in next year’s budget. How much? That is year to be determined.