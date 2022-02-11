Senate candidate McCormick makes campaign stops in the Midstate

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dave McCormick, Senate candidate for Pennsylvania’s open seat, made several campaign stops in the Midstate Friday, kicking it off at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle.

McCormick’s trip to Central Pennsylvania comes after his first public campaign appearance at a rally in a skeet shooting facility near Allentown. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who endorsed McCormick, headlined the rally.

After touring the center in Carlisle, McCormick made his way to Dillsburg where he did a “Main Street Tour,” according to his communications director.

Wrapping up his trip to the Midstate, he will host a meet and greet with campaign supporters and Pennsylvania voters Friday evening in York.