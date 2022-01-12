Senate Candidate Mehmet Oz visits Midstate and discusses residency

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The year 2022 is a huge one politically, with open seats for governor and U.S. Senate. And the candidates are busy crisscrossing the state.

One of the best known of all is television star Dr. Oz, now U.S. Senate Candidate Mehmet Oz. He’s 61 years old, a heart surgeon turned syndicated TV host, who wants to add Republican Senator to his resume.

Oz was at the Camp Hill Cafe on Wednesday talking with Midstaters. He’s trying to replace Republican Pat Toomey who’s retiring from his seat, which is now under a bright spotlight with a crowded field of candidates.

Oz certainly has fame and fortune but the big question being asked is his residency. He’s lived most of his adult and professional life in New Jersey but now has an address outside Philadelphia, legally allowing him to run for the position.

abc27’s Dennis Owens chatted with Oz to ask whether voters would buy it.

“What do you say to people who are questioning and saying you’re a Jersey guy? I’m not a Jersey guy. The lens I look at in the world was honed in Pennsylvania. I grew up on the border of Pennsylvania with Delaware. I went to medical school in Philadelphia. Business school in Philadelphia and more importantly I made the best decision of my life when I met and married my wife in the house I live in now,” Oz explained. “I actually think people are much less concerned about where I’m from than what I stand for and the values that I hold are deeply held by many Pennsylvanians.”

When asked about his position, Oz said he used to be a moderate Republican but has since veered more to the right.

The primary election is set for May 17, 2022.

Check out more on this story tonight on abc27 News either on-air or online.