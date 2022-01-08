Senator Doug Mastriano announces run for Pa. Governor

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senator Doug Mastriano (R, PA-33) has announced that he is running for Governor of Pennsylvania. The official announcement will be held at a rally in Gettysburg at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8.

In a press release, Mastriano said he was compelled to run for office after retiring from the Army.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“Running for a state-wide office is no small undertaking,” Mastriano said. “It will take a strong grassroots movement to restore our state from the damage done to it, and such a movement is exactly what we have. From the fireside chats to the Gettysburg hearing, we have stood together through a dark period in Pennsylvania history.

“We remember Gov Wolf’s draconian rules that shut down your businesses, sent Covid positives into nursing homes that resulted in thousands of tragic and unnecessary deaths,” Mastriano continued. “Wolf declared many jobs as ‘non-essential,’ and then issued contradictory mask requirements on you and your children. And now, many are facing job loss and an uncertain future with vaccine mandates.”

A live stream of the announcement can be seen by clicking here.