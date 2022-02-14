State Senator Jake Corman introduces resolution for “THON Week” in Pennsylvania

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s THON is back in person this year and only four days away. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman is honoring the annual fundraiser with his latest introduced resolution.

The Republican lawmaker wants to designate the week of February 14-20 as “THON Week” in Pennsylvania.

“The incredible work of dedicated THON volunteers makes a world of difference in the lives of young cancer warriors and their families,” Corman said. “These students deserve our recognition and appreciation for their efforts to provide a ray of hope to Four Diamonds families during their darkest hour.”

The fundraiser led by Penn State students supports families affected by childhood cancer. THON has raised $190 million to help families since its first year in 1973.