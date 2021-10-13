Shapiro finally announces Pa. gubernatorial run, Republicans cry another Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It was never a question of if Josh Shapiro would run for governor, just a matter of when he would announce. Well, Wednesday was the day for the sitting Attorney General.

Diminutive in nature, Josh Shapiro repeatedly spoke of taking on big institutions and defending the little guy as an attorney general. He’s now seeking the state’s highest job.

“I’ve fought for people who have been wronged, citizens who have been left out, and communities that have been forgotten,” Shapiro said. “That’s the kind of leadership we need right now.”

He promised better highways and better access to the information superhighway and promised to tackle systemic inequality like black-owned businesses only getting 4% of state contracts.

“We’re gonna change it by giving a damn. We’re gonna change it by acknowledging that reality and do something about it,” Shapiro said.

The Democrat said he’s not energy’s enemy, which historically pits Republicans who want to protect jobs versus Democrats who want to protect the planet. “I refuse to accept that false choice and so should you,” Shapiro said.

But a large and growing GOP field will argue that Shapiro is a bad choice. They’ll try to tie Shapiro to Tom Wolf and they already have.

A statement from PAGOP Chairman, Lawrence Tabas reads: “Josh Shapiro will definitely level up to Tom Wolf’s far-left agenda, which everyday Pennsylvanians flat out reject. They want someone who actually respects their freedom and represents their interests. Republican leadership will be the answer next November.”

Chris Gustafson of the Republican Governor Association added: “Throughout the pandemic Josh Shapiro has stood by Tom Wolf and his failed COVID policies that endangered Pennsylvania seniors, crushed the economy, and left the Keystone State with an unemployment rate well above the national average.”

But Shapiro linked Republicans to the January 6 insurrection and said they want to make it tougher to get an abortion or to vote. “If they come for your voting rights if they come for your reproductive rights, I won’t hesitate to use that veto pen to protect you,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro did distance himself from the Wolf Administration a bit saying that state government hasn’t done a good enough job during the pandemic. Phone calls not getting answered id unacceptable and Shapiro promised to do better.