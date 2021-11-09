Slot-like games found all over Pennsylvania may soon be legal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Those slot machine-like games that have popped up in bars, restaurants, and convenience stores may soon be legal.

Pa. skills games have operated in legal limbo for years. But on Wednesday, abc 27 has learned Senator Gene Yaw of Williamsport will introduce a bill to legalize and tax them. On Tuesday, the company behind the machines threw a party at the Federal Tap House in Harrisburg.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Critics say if this happens, it will take revenue away from the lottery and casinos which paid a lot of money for their licenses. Somebody put a sign outside the party that called the games illegal, untaxed, unregulated, and dangerous.