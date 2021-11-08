Sources confirm Gov. Wolf anticipates end to school mask mandate in Jan 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Big changes are coming for the school mask mandate, according to sources at the State Capitol.

They confirmed with abc27’s Dennis Owens that Governor Tom Wolf will end the statewide school mask mandate effective mid-January 2022. The official announcement is expected later this afternoon when abc27 will get more details.

Sources say, when the mandate ends, it will be up to each school district to decide whether they want to require masks on students, faculty, and staff. Masks, of course, have been a hot-button topic across the Commonwealth, where there have been heated school board meetings and an influx of candidates for school board races in recent elections.

It is possible the Governor is easing the mandate because school-age children between ages five and 11 can now be vaccinated.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as more details are confirmed.