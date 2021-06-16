State Democrats want to fix Pennsylvania’s ‘toxic schools’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Democrats held an event at the Capitol on Wednesday demanding the state spends more money to fix Pennsylvania’s schools.

They say the average age of schools in Pennsylvania is 70 years and the money is essential to get rid of lead, fix HVAC systems and restore a crumbling infrastructure.

“What message are we sending to them when we send them into buildings that are crumbling, that are poisonous, that are toxic, that are infested,” State Senator Vincent Hughes (D) Montgomery/Philadelphia Counties said.

They’re asking for money in the billions to make all the necessary changes to fix what they call toxic schools.