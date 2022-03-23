SINKING SPRING, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican Pennsylvania State Representative Jim Cox has announced he will not seek re-election.

Cox has represented Berks and Lancaster counties since 2007 and his term will expire on November 30.

“I have had the great privilege of serving the people of the 129th District for the past 15 years and I will cherish the memories and friendships that have come as a result,” Cox said. “I have met many wonderful people and have been humbled by the trust and respect the citizens of the district have placed in me. I have also been blessed to work with a great team of people, including my colleagues, committee staff, Harrisburg staff and my district office staff. They are the heart and soul of the fantastic constituent service my office has been able to provide over the years.”

Cox currently serves as chairman of the House Labor and Industry Committee. He also serves on the House Health Committee and has been a member of the Capitol Preservation Committee since 2015.

“My wife and five children have also been a huge part of this journey and I want to thank them for their continued love and support,” Cox said. “They have sacrificed much over the years to allow me to serve. We are all looking forward to whatever new path may lie ahead.”