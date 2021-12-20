State Rep. Dave Hickernell to retire in 2022

(WHTM) — A local representative is making a New Year’s resolution to not run for re-election.

Republican Dave Hickernell (R-Lancaster/Dauphin) announced he will step down when his term ends next year. He has spent 20 years as a State House member serving parts of Lancaster and Dauphin counties and it will all come to an end.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve the citizens of the 98th District for the past 19 years and I look forward to continuing to represent my constituents for the remainder of this term, which will officially end on Nov. 30, 2022,” Hickernell said.

Hickernell is currently chairman of the House Professional Licensure Committee.