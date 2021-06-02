State Senator Judy Ward introducing bill to have pandemic-related deaths investigated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Senator Judy Ward introduced a bill that she says will lead to a better picture of what’s happening during a pandemic.

Her bill calls for County Coroners to be notified each time there’s a new diagnosis or death. The coroners would then investigate all deaths reported to be a part of the pandemic. The goal is more accuracy and less confusion.

“Differing numbers throw a wrench into every community’s efforts to plan for this emergency and other future ones,” Ward said.

A similar bill was vetoed by Governor Wolf during the last legislative session.