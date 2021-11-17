State Treasury website features new page highlighting Ledger 5, emphasizes transparency

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new page highlighting Ledger 5, the name given to an accounting tool primarily used for non-budgeted expenditures made by the Commonwealth, has a new place on the State Treasury’s website.

The expenditures the Ledger accounts for are those made “during a fiscal year that are legally mandated or necessary to maintain public health, safety or welfare.” According to the page, they are subject to a number of safeguards to ensure they are legal and accurate.

Before Ledger 5 can be used, the Governor’s budget office must provide the treasury office with documentation to explain and justify the expenditure.

“Very few people know about Ledger 5 – and even fewer understand how it’s used,” State Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. “It sounds mysterious, and my goal is to get rid of the mystery by shining a spotlight on Ledger 5 to let people see what’s really going on.”

To view the new page on the website, click here.

“This new webpage explains the process and will highlight any spending that’s accounted for on Ledger 5, because I believe that transparency is essential to building public trust,” Garrity said.