HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Students from across Pennsylvania will travel to Harrisburg on Monday, March 28, to rally against food insecurity at the university/college level. They want lawmakers to pass the Pennsylvania Hunger-Free Campus bill.

The bill would tackle the ongoing issue of food insecurity for college students by establishing a grant program for colleges and universities to take certain actions to eliminate hunger. Actions include food pantries and establishing a hunger task force.

As part of his final budget proposal, Governor Tom Wolf proposed a $1 million hunger-free campus initiative. According to the administration, an estimated 36% of students know someone who has dropped out of college because of food insecurity during the pandemic.

Additionally, 52% of students who faced food or housing insecurity in 2020 did not apply for support because they did not know how or if they would be eligible.

First Lady Frances Wolf will be at Monday’s rally which starts at 11 a.m.