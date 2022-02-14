Toomey, Casey comment on legislation that would ban Congress members from stock trading

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s two United State Senators agree that lawmakers should not use inside information to make money on the stock market, but they disagree on how to fix the problem, which happens with members of both political parties.

There are multiple bills under consideration in Congress to make this illegal as it is for the rest of the population. The idea is to stop the trading of individual stocks.

Members of Congress have an advantage in knowing what might cause stocks to swing up or down because they get confidential business briefings. One bill would levy a $50,000 fine.

Democratic Senator Bob Casey supports that bill, saying members of Congress are here to deliver for their constituents not to use confidential information to enrich themselves.

But, Republican Pat Toomey cautions that forbidding elected officials from participating in the stock market at all will further discourage qualified individuals from entering public service.