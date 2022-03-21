HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems has won an appeal in Pennsylvania’s highest court in a bid to ensure that any inspection of its voting machines as part of Republican lawmakers’ inquiry into Pennsylvania’s 2020 election be done by a laboratory that has specific credentials.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The Democratic-majority state Supreme Court ruled 5-2 on Monday to overturn a January decision by a Republican judge on a lower court. That judge ruled that Dominion couldn’t intervene in a wider case involving an inspection of its equipment used in 2020′s election.

Dominion’s court case is one tentacle of a Republican undertaking in Pennsylvania inspired by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.