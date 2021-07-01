Wolf Administration makes historic investment in Pa. higher education

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf and his administration are excited to begin a three-year commitment to the Pa. State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) by sending the first payment of $50 million of a promised $200 million.

This commitment to higher education from the Pa. government is to help curb costs, as well as make state system universities more accessible and equitable for the Commonwealth.

“Our state university system provides a world class education that enables tens of thousands of students to achieve their dream of a college degree and to build lives here in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “This is an investment in the future of our students that will rebuild our state universities and make a college education more affordable and accessible to generations of Pennsylvanians.”

The funding is also set to help the needs of the state system and position the system redesign for success. The system redesign is a restructuring of the state system, including consolidating six universities, that began in 2016.

Initiatives this funding will help include student retention, graduation rates, ensuring diversity and inclusion for all members of the school body, making it more affordable to low-income students, and more.

“We appreciate the support from the Governor and General Assembly,” PASSHE Board of Governors Chair Cynthia D. Shapira said. “The partnership we have established over the last two years has been beneficial for the System and the Commonwealth.”

PASSHE will allocate a portion of this investment, with help from APSCUF and AFSCME, to support its workforce and sustainability efforts.

This will help those facing termination find other opportunities to retrenchment.

“APSCUF wants to express our gratitude to Gov. Wolf for his ongoing support of higher education in Pennsylvania and for strongly advocating for $200 million in funding for PASSHE,” APSCUF President Jamie Martin said. “The first installment of $50 million will benefit our students and our universities, and it signals a commitment to our faculty who are dedicated to their profession and their students.”