Wolf vetoes bill to prevent municipal firearms restrictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is vetoing a bill to help gun owners and gun-rights groups seek civil damages from governmental bodies that pass firearms restrictions.

Governor Tom Wolf on Thursday rejected legislation that would have given a pathway to the courts for people adversely impacted by ordinances, rules or other actions that violate limits in state law. The aggrieved parties would have been able to collect damages and to seek a court injunction.

Wolf’s veto message calls the legislation an attack on local governments seeking to address gun violence and says it displays indifference to the safety of state residents. The bill had passed both chambers with largely Republican support.