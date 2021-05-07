PREVIEW: Pa. Senate Republicans want Gov. Wolf to ease restrictions three days sooner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The State will lift most of its COVID restrictions on Memorial Day. But nearly two dozen Senate Republicans are asking to ease up a few days sooner.

We’ve heard the saying “what a difference a day makes.”

Senate Republicans insist that three days can make a huge difference.

21 of them sent a letter to Governor Wolf on Friday asking that instead of May 31, Memorial Day, that he ease restrictions on Friday, May 28th.

This would allow bars, restaurants, hotels and tourism spots to get a full Memorial Day weekend of revenue, which would help them recover from the pandemic shutdowns.

Health Secretary Alison Beam joined us on This Week In Pennsylvania and she said, “My plea is that the legislators who would like to move that date up sooner would just focus those efforts on getting more people in their communities vaccinated.”

“We need to be able to have this done safely, and we all want the May transition into June to be a time where we can incrementally have a bit more sense of normalcy, but we do it safely,” Beam said.

Republican State Senator Scott Martin was one of the names in that letter to Governor Wolf.

“We know families are gonna be out in that traditional all-American beginning to the summer. They’re gonna spend money somewhere, we’d love to have them spend it in Pennsylvania,” Martin said.

In their letter, Republicans say they are not aware of any scientific evidence that moving the date up by a few days would increase the risk of harm.

