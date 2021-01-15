Protesters gather in front of Congressman Perry’s office to call for his resignation

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Controversy is swirling around Congressman Scott Perry in the wake of the violent capitol riots and a second impeachment for the president.

A group of about 30 protesters demonstrated outside of Congressman Perry’s Wormleysburg office on Friday.

Susan Roller helped organize the protest.

“Perry has gone too far in his right wing support of Donald Trump,” Roller said.

Marlene Kanuck was also part of organizing the demonstration. She said one of the things that prompted it was Perry’s most recent vote in Washington D.C.

“He voted against the impeachment,” Kanuck said. “We think our representative should resign.”

The protesters were also upset that Perry echoed the President’s claims of election fraud in Pennsylvania.

“Trying to cast doubt on the legitimacy of an election that has been verified over and over again by Supreme Courts and other courts,” Roller said. “He is promoting and encouraging insurrection.”

Congressman Perry responded to calls to resign with a simple “no.”

His office told ABC27 News that they support every American’s right to peacefully protest. However they also pointed out that a majority of voters do seem to be happy with him, which is how he won re-election.

Protesters say his claims of election fraud make it hard for him to use that as a defense.

“He can’t cast doubt on Biden’s election without casting it on his own,” Roller said.

Even if he won’t resign protesters say their actions have a purpose.

“The point of this is not for Perry. The point of this is for the public, for his constituents, for people to see what we think of him, how ashamed we are of him,” Roller said.

“We have feelings, very strong feelings that he is not representing us,” Kanuck said.

They hope this protest is a sign of what’s to come.

“He’s going to have a much harder time next time he’s running for election,” Roller said.