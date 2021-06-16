Rally outside state capitol calls for investing in urban communities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People, including some lawmakers, want the state to invest more American rescue plan money to help urban communities.

Pennsylvania has received billions of dollars from the federal government as part of the COVID stimulus. On Wednesday, June 16, people gathered on the state capitol steps asking the question, “the state aid got paid, where’s our aid?”

Those at the rally were calling for $7 billion to go towards helping communities of color.

“Help the people, put the people first. Spend the money. No more excuses, no more excuses,” Sen. Vincent Hughes (D – Montgomery/Philadelphia counties) said.

Lawmakers say there were problems even before the pandemic, but now it has gotten worse. They suggest the money goes toward small businesses and the workforce, education, violence protection, mental health services and vaccine promotions.