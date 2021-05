(WHTM) — There are reports that Midstate Congressman Lloyd Smucker, is being fined $5,000.

The Hill was first to report that Smucker violated security procedures in Congress by refusing to go through metal detectors when he entered the House last week.

Police apparently followed Smucker into the House chamber and convinced him to come back out to go through proper screening.

The metal detectors were put in place after the Jan. 6 insurrection.