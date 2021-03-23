Secretary of Human Services Teresa Miller announces her resignation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Pa. Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller announced her resignation, effective April 30.

“My time in Pennsylvania has afforded me opportunities to work on issues that are deeply close to my heart, and for that I am extremely honored and grateful,” Secretary Miller said.

Miller also recognized Pennsylvanians, saying they were at the forefront of her work with the state Department of Human Services and drove their “commitment to constant improvement and innovation in service delivery.”

Secretary Miller will pursue a new, out-of-state opportunity after being a part of the Wolf Administration for the past six years. She originally served as the Pa. Insurance Commissioner from 2015-2017 and has been the Secretary of Human Services for the past four years.

“Miller led the Insurance Department through attempts to replace the Affordable Care Act and advocated across Pennsylvania and to the United States Congress in defense of the law and how it has helped more than a million Pennsylvanians directly access health coverage and countless others through its consumer protections,” stated a DHS release announcing Miller’s departure.

The Pa. Department of Human Services also highlighted Miller’s work over the past year during the coronavirus pandemic, saying she “focused on strengthening and promoting Pennsylvania’s public assistance network to help people meet essential needs and improve their circumstances through difficult times.”

According to a statement released Monday afternoon, Governor Tom Wolf announced his intention to nominate Meg Snead as Miller’s replacement. Snead is from the Denver, Pa., area and has spent ten years of her professional career working with non-profit organizations.

“Most recently, Snead served as Gov. Wolf’s Secretary of Policy and Planning overseeing the administration’s development and implementation of policy priorities, including the COVID-19 pandemic response, ensuring access to health care, and breaking barriers to critical human services,” Gov. Wolf’s Office said in a release.

Snead also has a background in affordable housing, homelessness and healthcare policy.