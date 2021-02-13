Sen. Pat Toomey explains vote to convict Trump

WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Both Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey voted to convict former President Trump.

Casey voted guilty alongside all the Democrats, but Toomey was only one of seven Republicans to do so after five days of trial.

Toomey says despite voting for Trump and celebrating his accomplishments, the former president went too far in trying to overturn the election and inflame his supporters, telling them that he won.

“He urged that mob to march on the Capitol for the explicit purpose of preventing Congress and the Vice President from formally certifying the results of the presidential election,” Toomey said.

Toomey says Trump was trying to hold onto power after losing the election.

“As a result of President Trump’s actions, for the first time in American history, the transfer of presidential power was not peaceful,” Toomey said.

Toomey is retiring when his term ends in 2022, but says even if he was running again, he still would have voted to convict.

“I did what I thought was right and I would certainly like to think that regardless of my political circumstances or whether I was running for office again or not I would do the same thing,” Toomey said.

Toomey says the trial was constitutional and there wasn’t one specific piece of evidence that swayed him.

“It was really the accumulation of the weight of all the evidence I think overwhelmingly argued in favor of conviction,” Toomey said.

Toomey says Pennsylvanians are surely divided on this and recognizes that a majority of Republicans will disagree with him.

“I do think it’s important as a party to be able to distinguish and in fact to distinguish between some terrific successes of this administration,” Toomey said. “The fact that the president did stand up to and against some bad policies and some bad trends- those things can be true and it can also be true that his behavior after the election became completely unacceptable.”

While Trump was acquitted, Toomey pointed to the power of the trial and the bipartisan vote.

“That is an extremely powerful rebuke and that doesn’t go away and the American people are aware of what he did,” Toomey said.