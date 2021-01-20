Senator Bob Casey says American democracy prevailed with Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — On Wednesday morning, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the United States. Harris made history as the first woman to be elected as Vice President.

State and U.S. lawmakers were in attendance at the U.S. Capitol, in addition to former Presidents and First Ladies, as well as Governor Tom Wolf. Many Pa. lawmakers released statements regarding the presidential inauguration, voicing their support of President Biden and Madame Vice President Harris.

Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.) joined his colleagues in commending the 46th president’s inauguration, exactly two weeks after violent riots broke out in the nation’s capital.

“Exactly two weeks ago, terrorists stormed the Capitol and attempted to undermine the will of the American people as expressed through their votes in a free, fair and lawful election,” Senator Casey said.

However, two weeks after the attack on the Capitol, Casey says the United States has taken a step in the right direction.

“Today, American democracy prevailed when Joe Biden was sworn in as our Nation’s 46th President and Kamala Harris made history as the first woman and Black woman of South Asian descent to become Vice President,” Casey said.

Casey also stated Biden’s Administration laid out a plan to contain the coronavirus pandemic and build the American economy.

“It’s now time for us to get things done on behalf of working families,” Senator Casey said.