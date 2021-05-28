Senator Jay Costa comments on budget and election reforms

(WHTM) — Call the weekend the calm before the storm at the State Capitol. Lawmakers will be focusing on the budget and election reforms over the next few weeks.

Back in February, Governor Wolf called for tax increases to fix what he insists is a structural deficit, but with billion coming in front of the federal government, the state is now running a surplus.

Now, among republicans and democrats, any talk of a tax hike is dead.

“We are about $2.7 billion over budget projections and that could approach $3 billion by the time, so the need for revenue this year to balance, which the governor proposed are not necessary, and I don’t think we’ll go down that path,” Senator Jay Costa (D), minority leader, said.

The state budget is due June 30th, but with the extra federal money easing the tension, it is expected to be done early this year.