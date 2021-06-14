Seth Grove’s election reform bill awaiting response from Governor’s office

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republicans and Democrats at the State Capitol are not agreeing on election reform.

Local Republican Representative Seth Grove has a bill that includes more money for counties to hold elections and for drop boxes for mail-in ballots. But there are things in it Democrats don’t like.

Grove says the Governor’s office said they’d work with him on this but has not so far. “They’re grown adults, they can pick up the phone and give us a call we are always here to work through the issues with them,” Grove said. “That can’t happen unless there are willing participants in the process.”

Governor Wolf called the voter ID component of Grove’s bill a non-starter, calling it an extremist proposal fueled by disproven conspiracy theories.