Sex abuse victims meet with Kim Ward over survivors bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sex abuse survivors once again held a rally at the State Capitol. The survivors were calling on Senate Republicans to give more time to victims looking for justice.

After the Wolf administration failed to advertise a constitutional amendment for this past primary, the issue could not appear on the ballot. The legislature could make this happen and that is why advocates are turning to them.

“Just imagine if this was your children or grandchildren and imagine having the power to ensure their safety. Why wouldn’t you want that?” Heather, a sexual abuse survivor said. “We as victims need justice, we need our voices to be validated and we need to ensure our future generations do not have to fight the same demons we have suffered.”

After the rally, the survivors met with Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward to talk about getting the legislation to the Senate floor. Ward has previously said that she has concerns about whether the bill is constitutional.