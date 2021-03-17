Should Pa. go full-time to Daylight Saving Time?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The majority of states just sprung ahead, moved clocks forward and lost an hour of sleep — which is almost perfect timing for a new push at the state Capitol to go to daylight saving time, full time.

A good morning at the Harrisburg Capitol, but mornings after Pennsylvanians must change their clothes are often not good. State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Lehigh, Berks) wants to set it to daylight saving and forget it.

“There have been various studies that show there would energy savings for the United States, be less crime, there would be healthier individuals because of less traffic accidents, less strokes,” Mackenzie said.

To switch permanently to daylight saving requires Congressional approval. staying on standard time does not. Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) prefers that.

“The important issue here is stop changing clocks twice a year,” Diamond said.

Sticking to one time could improve international relations.

“I am aware anecdotally that many countries are annoyed that we have this changing time twice a year and it’s inconvenient when you’re trying to conduct business,” Rep. Margo Davidson (D-Delaware) said.

But Rep. Eric Nelson (R-Westmoreland) argues that falling back and springing forward is not a burden and perhaps beneficial.

“Changing times is helpful in a rural community. Shifting the ability of when you’re going to feed the animals and doing chores before school or playing baseball a little bit later in the evening,” Nelson said.

But this is not the weightiest topic, so Irish eyes were smiling. There was even a lilt of Irish laughter. Rare times indeed.

“I’m gonna respectfully opposed this St. Patrick’s Day attack on our shifting of time,” Nelson said.

Just last week, Florida Senator Marco Rubio re-introduced his bill to make it daylight saving time all the time.