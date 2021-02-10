State Dems demand accountability of Pa. Republicans following national unrest, Trump impeachment trial

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. A pro-China network of fake and imposter accounts found a global audience on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to mock the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the deadly riot in Washington that left five dead, new research published Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, found. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Democrats in the U.S. Senate prosecuted their case against President Trump, Democrats in Pennsylvania pointed accusatory fingers at several of their Republican colleagues in Pa., saying they helped fan the flames of unrest.

State Senator Doug Mastriano still has an office in the Capitol. But his Democratic colleagues say he shouldn’t.

“The right thing for him to do would be for him to resign, alright? He should be expelled,” said Senator Vincent Hughes (D), Appropriations chairman for the state Senate.

Mastriano organized bus trips to the rally that led to a riot at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

He insists he didn’t participate in the violence or anything illegal. Senator Tim Kearney (D-Chester, Delaware) wants the feds to investigate.

“He’s not fit to hold any elective office but senate Republican leadership sees no problem in his despicable behavior. In fact, leader Corman has said he didn’t do anythign wrong,” Senator Kearney said.

But Democrats in both chambers say the wrongdoing goes beyond Mastriano and say their colleagues are guilty. They point to GOP lawmakers repeatedly insisting that Joe Biden’s win in Pa. was suspect.

“Spreading blatant lies and misinformation about voter fraud despite the fact that there was no evidence of such,” said Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia, Delaware), the minority leader for the Pa. House of Representatives.

Rep. Jordan Harris (D-Philadelphia) wonders how claims of a “fraudulent” presidential election is any different than the outcome of Republican races in Pennsylvania.

“If you object to the November 2020 election are you objecting to your own election?” Rep. Harris asked.

Rep. Matt Bradford (D-Montgomery), appropriations chairman for the state House, shares similar concerns of his Democratic leadership.

“There’s no other way to say it. They were spreading lies. Lies that sowed the division that literally became the base of what Donald Trump used for inciting that mob,” Rep. Bradford said.

Pa. House Spokesman Jason Gottesman says state Republicans’ actions is comparing apples to oranges.

“To draw any lines between what happened here in Harrisburg and what happened in D.C. is a false equivalence,” Gottesman said.

Republicans say they’ve denounced the violence in the nation’s capital and support prosecuting those lawbreakers, and say Democrats need to move on.

“Today’s hyped-up political rhetoric and political hyperbole did nothing to unify this country. It only did further damage to the divide that already exists,” Gottesman said.

But Democrats don’t seem ready to let bygones be bygones.

“Five people died in Washington D.C. … driven by a lie,” Senator Hughes said.

Despite abc27’s repeated attempts to reach Senator Mastriano, the effort was without success.