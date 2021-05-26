State House Republicans making up for lost time with updated lobbying disclosure laws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It has been 15 years since Pennsylvania has updated its lobbying disclosure law and State House Republicans are making up for the lost time.

11 reform bills were introduced on Wednesday, May 26, including ethics training for lobbyists, stricter reporting requirements and ending the practice of firms doing both lobbying and campaign consulting.

Lawmakers noted lobbyists play an important role, but the public needs to trust the process.

“Our constituents must know we are listening to them and we won’t be unduly influenced by any special interest,” Representative Matthew Dowling, (R) Fayette/Somerset Counties, said.

Though the Speaker said the bills will get high priority, they are in the State Government Committee and the budget and election reform will get top billing in the next few weeks.