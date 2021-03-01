State lawmakers discuss COVID and education at Pa. Appropriations hearing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State lawmakers shared an overwhelming sentiment of getting kids back to school full-time as quickly as possible at a Pa. Appropriations hearing on Monday.

Legislators said students are struggling to learn through remote classes. They want to know who is keeping attendance, and who is keeping track of the required 900 hours of learning for elementary students and 990 hours for high school students.

“Some of the hours may be in person, some of the hours may be synchronous — in other words, real-time — and some of the hours may be asynchronous,” Pa. Secretary of Education Matt Stem said. “We believe that it’s incredibly important that the sum of those three methodologies still come to 180 and 900 or 990 hours.”

The state Education Department said it cannot waive standardized tests completely, but it has given Pa. districts the flexibility of moving them to the fall.